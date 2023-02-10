A newborn baby discovered under rubble in a northwestern Syrian town with her umbilical cord still connected to her mother is improving in the hospital. Video / AP

A newborn baby discovered under rubble in a northwestern Syrian town with her umbilical cord still connected to her mother is improving in the hospital. Video / AP

Turkey has for years tempted fate by not enforcing modern construction codes while allowing — and in some cases, encouraging — a real estate boom in earthquake-prone areas, experts say.

The lax enforcement, which experts in geology and engineering have long warned about, is gaining renewed scrutiny in the aftermath of this week’s devastating earthquakes, which flattened thousands of buildings and killed more than 23,000 people across Turkey and Syria.

“This is a disaster caused by shoddy construction, not by an earthquake,” said David Alexander, a professor of emergency planning at University College London.

It is common knowledge that many buildings in the areas pummeled by this week’s two massive earthquakes were built with inferior materials and methods, and often did not comply with government standards, said Eyüp Muhcu, president of the Chamber of Architects of Turkey.

He said that includes many old buildings, but also apartments erected in recent years — nearly two decades after the country brought its building codes up to modern standards.

“The building stock in the area was weak and not sturdy, despite the reality of earthquakes,” Muhcu said.

People sit and stand around a collapsed building in Golbasi, Adiyaman province, southern Turkey. Photo / AP

The problem was largely ignored, experts said, because addressing it would be expensive, unpopular and would restrain a key engine of the country’s economic growth.

To be sure, the back-to-back earthquakes that demolished or damaged at least 12,000 buildings were extremely powerful — their force was magnified by the fact that they occurred at shallow depths. The first 7.8 magnitude quake occurred at 4.17am, making it even more difficult for people to escape buildings as the earth shook violently. And President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has acknowledged “shortcomings” in the country’s response.

But experts said there is a mountain of evidence — and rubble — pointing to a harsh reality about what made the quakes so deadly: Even though Turkey has, on paper, construction codes that meet current earthquake-engineering standards, they are too rarely enforced, explaining why thousands of buildings crumbled.

In a country criss-crossed by geological fault lines, people are on edge about when and where the next earthquake might hit — particularly in Istanbul, a city of more than 15 million that is vulnerable to quakes.

Since the disaster, Erdoğan’s minister of justice said it will investigate the destroyed buildings.

“Those who have been negligent, at fault and responsible for the destruction following the earthquake will answer to justice,” Bekir Bozdağ said on Thursday.

Destroyed buildings seen from above in Antakya, southeastern Turkey. Photo / AP

But several experts said any serious investigation into the root of weak enforcement of building codes must include a hard look at the policies of Erdoğan, as well as regional and local officials, who oversaw — and promoted — a construction boom that helped drive economic growth.

Shortly before Turkey’s last presidential and parliamentary election in 2018, the government unveiled a sweeping program to grant amnesty to companies and individuals responsible for certain violations of the country’s building codes. By paying a fine, violators could avoid having to bring their buildings up to code. Such amnesties have been used by previous governments ahead of elections as well.

As part of that amnesty program, the government agency responsible for enforcing building codes acknowledged that more than half of all buildings in Turkey — accounting for some 13 million apartments— were not in compliance with current standards.

The types of violations cited in that report by the Ministry of Environment and Urbanisation were wide-ranging, including homes built without permits, buildings that added extra floors or expanded balconies without authorisation, and the existence of so-called squatter homes inhabited by low-income families.

The report did not specify how many buildings were in violation of codes related to earthquake-proofing or basic structural integrity, but the reality was clear.

“Construction amnesty doesn’t mean the building is sturdy,” the current head of the Ministry of Environment and Urbanisation, Murat Kurum, said in 2019.

Rescuers search through the rubble of destroyed buildings in Antakya, southern Turkey. Photo / AP

In 2021, the Chamber of Geological Engineers of Turkey published a series of reports raising red flags about existing buildings and new construction taking place in areas levelled by this week’s quakes, including Kahramanmaraş, Hatay and Osmaniye. The Chamber urged the government to conduct studies to ensure that buildings were up to code and built in safe locations.

A year earlier, the Chamber issued a report that directly called out policies of “slum amnesty, construction amnesty” as dangerous and warned that “indifference to disaster safety culture” would lead to preventable deaths.

Since 1999, when two powerful earthquakes hit northwest Turkey, near Istanbul — the stronger one killing some 18,000 people — building codes have been tightened, and a process of urban renewal has been under way.

But the upgrades aren’t happening fast enough, especially in poorer cities.

Builders commonly use lower-quality materials, hire fewer professionals to oversee projects and don’t adhere to various regulations as a way of keeping costs down, according to Muhcu, president of the country’s Chamber of Architects.

He said the Turkish government’s so-called “construction peace” introduced before the 2018 general elections as a way to secure votes has, in effect, legalised unsafe buildings.

“We are paying for it with thousands of deaths, the destruction of thousands of buildings, economic losses,” Muhcu said.

Even new apartment buildings advertised as safe were ravaged by the quake.

In Hatay province, where casualties were highest and an airport runway and two public hospitals were destroyed, survivor Bestami Coşkuner said he saw many new buildings, even “flashy” ones, had collapsed.

In Antakya, an historic city in Hatay, a 12-storey building with 250 units that was completed in 2012 or 2013 collapsed, leaving an untold number dead, or alive but still trapped. The Rönesans Rezidans was considered one of the “luxury” buildings in the area and was advertised on Facebook as “a life project that is high-quality” with a pool, gym, beauty centre and security.

On Friday, a contractor who oversaw the construction of that building was detained at Istanbul Airport before boarding a flight out of the country, Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency reported.

Another destroyed building in Antakya is the Güçlü Bahçe, which began construction in 2017 and opened with much fanfare in 2019 in a ceremony attended by Hatay’s mayor and other local officials, according to fact-checking website Doğruluk Payı.

In Malatya, the brand-new Asur apartments — billed as earthquake-proof in advertisements — sustained damage in the first quake, but residents escaped unharmed. Some residents who returned to the building to collect belongings managed a second lucky escape when the second strong temblor hit, causing the building to slide toward one side, according to a video shown on TikTok and verified by fact-checking website Teyit.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara. Photo / AP

The devastation across Turkey comes at a sensitive time for President Erdoğan, who faces tough parliamentary and presidential elections in May amid an economic downturn and high inflation.

Erdoğan regularly touts the country’s construction boom over the past two decades, including new airports, roads, bridges and hospitals, as proof of his success during more than two decades in power.

During his tour of the devastation on Wednesday and Thursday, Erdoğan pledged to rebuild destroyed homes within the year.

“We know how to do this business,” he said. “We are a government that has proved itself on these issues. We will.”