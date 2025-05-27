Advertisement
Trump’s vision: One world, three powers?

By Edward Wong
New York Times·
7 mins to read

President Trump and his aides have been trying to exert greater American influence from the Arctic Circle to South America’s Patagonia region. Photo / Eric Lee, The New York Times



Analysis by Edward Wong
Edward Wong covers US foreign policy for The New York Times and is the author of a new book on China. He reported this article from Washington and from a trip in the Western Hemisphere with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

President Trump’s recent actions and statements suggest he might want an arrangement where the United States, China and Russia each dominate their sphere of influence.

For President Donald Trump, any time is a good time for deal-making, but never more so than now with the leaders of China and Russia.

