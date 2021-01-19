Trump's last day: 'The world respects us again' - President releases farewell address

US President Donald Trump's full farewell address has been posted online.

The President starts by thanking a bunch of people, including his family, the members of his administration, and the American public.

"To serve as your President has been an honour beyond description," he says.

"Thank you for this extraordinary privilege. And that's what it is, a great privilege and a great honour.

"We must never forget that, while Americans will always have our disagreements, we are a nation of incredible, decent, faithful and peace-loving citizens who all want our country to thrive, flourish and be very, very successful and good.

"All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol. Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated.

"Now more than ever, we must unify around our shared values and rise above the partisan rancour, and forge our common destiny."

Trump's speech got a little more poetic as he reflected on his role as a political "outsider", hailing his supporters as the "greatest political movement" in US history.

"I came to Washington as the only true outsider ever to win the presidency. I had not spent my career as a politician, but as a builder looking at open skylines and imagining infinite possibilities," he said.

"I ran for president because I knew there were towering new summits for America just waiting to be scaled. I knew the potential for our nation was boundless, as long as we put America first.

"So I left behind my former life and stepped into a very difficult arena. But an arena, nevertheless, with all sorts of potential if properly done. America had given me so much and I wanted to give something back.

"Together with millions of hardworking patriots across this land, we built the greatest political movement in the history of our country. We also built the greatest economy in the history of the world.

A worker installs flags on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony. Photo / AP

"We restored the principle that a nation exists to serve its citizens. Our agenda was not about right or left, about Republican or Democrat, but about the good of a nation. And that means the whole nation.

"We achieved more than anybody thought possible. Nobody thought we could even come close."

He reeled off a list of achievements, including tax cuts; cuts to regulation; trade deals; withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Paris climate agreement; imposing tariffs on China; developing Covid-19 vaccines; and reaching a trade agreement with China.

"I am especially proud to be the first President in decades who has started no new wars," he said.

Trump's China trade brag came with a caveat, however.

"Before the ink was even dry, we and the rest of the world got hit with the China virus. Our trade relationship was rapidly changing, billions and billions of dollars were pouring into the US, but the virus forced us to go in a different direction," he said.

"The whole world suffered, but America outperformed other countries economically because of our incredible economy and the economy that we built. Without the foundations and footings, it wouldn't have worked out this way. We wouldn't have some of the best numbers we've ever had."

'It was a miracle'

The US lost 22 million jobs at the start of the pandemic, and still has about 10 million to regain before it reaches pre-virus levels again.

That pre-pandemic economy was bolstered by America's lowest unemployment rate since the 1950s.

"Incomes soured, wages boomed, the American dream was restored, and millions were lifted from poverty in just a few short years. It was a miracle," Trump said.

He also mentioned foreign policy, saying his administration had stood up for America's interests abroad.

"The world respects us again," he said. "Please don't lose that respect."

Moving on, Donald Trump alluded to the near-constant drumbeat of controversies throughout his presidency.

"I did not seek the easiest course. By far, it was actually the most difficult ... I took on the tough battles, the hardest fights, the most difficult choices, because that's what you elected me to do.

"Your needs were my first and last, unyielding focus. This, I hope, will be our greatest legacy. Together we put the American people back in charge of our country."

There was an allusion to the "law and order" message from Trump's re-election campaign, which has since been undermined by the riot at the Capitol.

"We promoted a culture where our laws would be upheld, our heroes honoured, our history preserved, and law-abiding citizens are never taken for granted," he said.

"I have been reflecting on the dangers that reflect the priceless inheritance we all share.

"As the world's most powerful nation, America faces constant threats and challenges from abroad, but the greatest danger we face is a loss of confidence in ourselves; a loss of confidence in our national greatness. A nation is only as strong as its spirit.

"No nation can long thrive that loses faith in its own values, history and heroes, as these are the sources of our unity and our vitality.

"What has always allowed America to prevail and thrive over the great challenges of the past has been an unyielding and unashamed conviction in the nobility of our country, and its unique purpose in history.

"We must never lose this conviction. We must never forsake our belief in America. The key to national greatness lies in sustaining and instilling our shared national identity. That means focusing on what we have in common, the heritage we all share."

'Loyal and joyful heart'

He specifically mentioned freedom of speech as a value the nation needs to preserve.

"Shutting down free and open debate violates our core values and most enduring traditions. In America, we don't insist on absolute conformity or enforce rigid orthodoxies or prohibitive speech codes. We just don't do that," he said.

"America is not a timid nation of tame souls who need to be sheltered and protected from those with whom we disagree. That's not who we are. It will never be who we are.

"Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning. There's never been anything like it," he said.

"I go from this majestic place with a loyal and joyful heart, an optimistic spirit, and a supreme confidence that for our country, and for our children, the best is yet to come. Thank you and farewell, God bless you, God bless the United States of America."

One thing conspicuously missing from Trump's speech was any mention of incoming president Joe Biden.

Biden is due to hold a sombre ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial's reflecting pool in Washington DC this evening to honour the 400,000 Americans who have died from the coronavirus.