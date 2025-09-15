Labour leader Starmer is not a natural bedfellow for right-wing firebrand Trump, but he has worked hard to win him over since the US President returned to the White House in January.

“This is really special, this has never happened before, this is unprecedented,” Starmer said as he hand-delivered a letter from the King to Trump in the Oval Office in February inviting him for the state visit.

Accepting the invitation, Trump told Starmer that Charles - who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer - was a “great, great gentleman”.

Royal glitz

The move was designed to play into Trump’s well-documented love of the British royals - his mother was Scottish - as well as his fondness for pageantry.

Trump has often raved about his previous state visit during his first term in 2019, when he met Queen Elizabeth II. He will become the first US president to get a second state visit.

With Trump upending the world as never before, this time around is even more crucial for Britain, which has long cherished its so-called special relationship with Washington.

The Trumps arrive in the UK late on Tuesday local time.

Prince William and Princess Catherine will start the visit on a glitzy high, welcoming Trump and his wife Melania to Windsor on Wednesday.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will then treat the Trumps to royal carriage procession, a Beating Retreat ceremony and military jet flyover during the day, capped by a state banquet in the evening.

Trump will also make a private visit to the grave of the late queen, who died in September 2022.

Politics takes over on Thursday as Starmer seeks to capitalise on Britain being one of the first countries to secure a US trade deal and avoid the worst of Trump’s tariffs.

Trump, accompanied by a delegation of US business leaders, will head to Starmer’s Chequers country retreat where they are expected to sign what British officials call “a world-leading tech partnership” and a “major civil nuclear deal”.

Ukraine will also be a key topic.

Starmer is one of a host of European leaders who have been persuading Trump to keep backing Kyiv despite an apparent pivot by the Republican towards Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Melania and Catherine

First lady Melania Trump, who is making a rare public appearance, will meanwhile have her own programme on Thursday.

She will tour the Queen Mary Dolls’ House at Windsor with Camilla and take part in a scouting event with Catherine, who has returned to the spotlight in recent months after a battle with cancer.

Despite the pomp, tensions will be lurking in the background.

The White House said Trump would raise “how important it is for the Prime Minister to protect free speech in the UK” - a core topic which Trump’s former ally Elon Musk raised in a speech to a far-right rally in Britain over the weekend.

Another awkward point is the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, which is dogging Trump at home.

Starmer was forced last week to fire Lord Peter Mandelson, the British Ambassador to Washington, over his friendship with the disgraced sex offender.

What do state visits entail?

These pomp-filled visits are organised at the recommendation of the British Government to strengthen diplomatic, trade or personal relations with certain countries and their leaders.

The visits generally follow a similar script, including a carriage ride, an inspection of a guard of honour, and a private lunch hosted by the monarch.

The showpiece event is a grand state dinner with approximately 150 guests, chosen for their cultural, diplomatic or economic ties with the host country.

Foreign leaders generally also pay their respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey in London and also address parliament, as French President Emmanuel Macron did in July.

However, lawmakers will not be sitting during Trump’s trip due to a recess for the annual party conferences, prompting speculation that the Government deliberately timed the visit to avoid a potentially tricky parliamentary address.

Trump’s 2019 state visit drew huge protests in Parliament Square.

The second part of the visit is usually more political, with a meeting with the prime minister and sometimes a joint press conference.

Private engagements for the visiting leader are also usually included.

Since Charles became king in September 2022, he has invited six leaders for state visits, including Trump.

They include South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in November 2022, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in November 2023 and Japanese Emperor Naruhito in June 2024.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani also made such a visit in December 2024, followed by Macron in July.

Elizabeth II hosted Trump at her Buckingham Palace home, but the building is now being renovated.

Traditionally, second-term US presidents are not invited back for a state visit, but for tea or lunch with the monarch, as was the case for Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

