Trump Will be the first US president to get the red-carpet treatment a second time

Danny Kemp and Peter Hutchison
AFP·
5 mins to read

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer hands an invitation from King Charles for a second state visit to US President Donald Trump at the White House on February 27. Photo / Getty Images

Donald Trump will get the red-carpet treatment this week on an unprecedented second state visit, as Britain counts on royal pomp and circumstance to woo the unpredictable United States President.

From a flyby and carriage ride with King Charles to a grand state banquet at historic Windsor Castle, Britain is

