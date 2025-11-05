Advertisement
Trump weighs options and risks for attacks on Venezuela, including seizing its oil fields

David E. Sanger, Tyler Pager, Helene Cooper, Eric Schmitt and Devlin Barrett
New York Times·
11 mins to read

The world's largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), sails in the Ionian Sea, on July 29, 2025. The carrier will arrive in the Caribbean in mid November. Photo / US Navy photo, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Orlosky via The New York Times

The Trump Administration has developed a range of options for military action in Venezuela, including direct attacks on military units that protect President Nicolas Maduro and moves to seize control of the country’s oil fields, according to multiple United States officials.

President Donald Trump has yet to make a decision

