Such guidance could include a legal rationale for targeting Maduro without creating the need for congressional authorisation for the use of military force, much less a declaration of war.

While the guidance is still being drafted, some Administration officials expect it will argue that Maduro and his top security officials are central figures in the Cartel de los Soles, which the Administration has designated as a narco-terrorist group.

The Justice Department is expected to contend that designation makes Maduro a legitimate target despite long-standing US legal prohibitions on assassinating national leaders.

The Justice Department declined to comment. But the move to justify targeting Maduro would constitute another effort by the Administration to stretch its legal authorities.

It has already engaged in targeted killings of suspected drug smugglers who, until September, were pursued and arrested at sea rather than killed by drone strikes.

Any effort to remove Maduro would place the Administration under further scrutiny over whatever legal rationale it does offer, given the hazy mix of reasons it has presented so far for confronting Maduro.

Among them are drug-trafficking, the need for US access to oil and Trump’s claims that the Venezuelan government released prisoners into the US.

Trump has issued a series of contradictory public messages about his intentions, and the goals and justification for any future military action.

He has said in recent weeks that the attacks on speedboats in the Caribbean Sea and the Eastern Pacific — including another strike yesterday — that have killed at least 67 people would be expanded to land attacks. But that has not happened.

When asked by CBS News whether the US is headed to war with Venezuela, Trump said: “I doubt it. I don’t think so, but they’ve been treating us very badly, not only on drugs.”

He repeated his unsupported allegation that Maduro opened his prisons and mental institutions and sent Tren de Aragua gang members to the US, a charge Trump has made since his campaign for the presidency last year.

Asked whether Maduro’s days as president of Venezuela were numbered, he added: “I think so, yeah”.

The support for the more aggressive options is coming from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is also the acting national security adviser, and Stephen Miller, Trump’s deputy chief of staff and homeland security adviser.

According to several US officials, they have privately said they believe Maduro should be forced out.

President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela at a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela, on September 15, 2025. Photo / Adriana Loureiro Fernandez, The New York Times

Trump has repeatedly expressed reservations, aides say, in part because of a fear that the operation could fail.

Trump is in no rush to make a decision and has repeatedly asked about what the US could get in return, with a specific focus on extracting some of the value of Venezuela’s oil for the US.

“President Trump has been clear in his message to Maduro: Stop sending drugs and criminals to our country,” Anna Kelly, a White House spokesperson, said in a statement.

“The President has made clear that he will continue to strike narco-terrorists trafficking illicit narcotics — anything else is speculation and should be treated as such.”

Trump will most likely not be forced to decide at least until the Gerald R. Ford, the US’ largest and newest aircraft carrier, arrives in the Caribbean sometime in the middle of this month. The Ford carries about 5000 sailors and has more than 75 attack, surveillance and support aircraft, including F/A-18 fighters.

There has been a steady build-up of US troops in the region since late August. Even before the carrier arrives, there are about 10,000 American military personnel in the Caribbean, roughly half on warships and half on bases in Puerto Rico.

The Pentagon has in recent weeks also dispatched B-52 and B-1 bombers from bases in Louisiana and Texas to fly missions off the coast of Venezuela in what military officials call a show of force.

B-52s can carry dozens of precision-guided bombs, and B-1s can carry up to 75,000 pounds of guided and unguided munitions, the largest non-nuclear payload of any aircraft in the US Air Force arsenal.

And the Army’s elite 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, which conducted extensive counterterrorism helicopter operations in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, recently carried out what the Pentagon said were training exercises off the Venezuelan coast.

The military build-up has been so rapid and so public that it appears to be part of a psychological pressure campaign on Maduro.

In fact, Trump has talked openly about his decision to issue a “finding” that permits the CIA to conduct covert operations inside Venezuela — the kind of operation presidents almost never discuss in advance.

Should Trump elect to order the action inside Venezuela, it would amount to a considerable military, legal and political risk.

For all the risks Trump took in authorising America’s bombing of three nuclear-related sites in Iran in June, it did not involve an effort to overthrow or replace the Iranian Government.

If Trump goes that route, there is no assurance that he would succeed or that he could guarantee that a new government would arise friendlier to the US.

Aides say that far more planning has gone into striking at the Maduro Government than on what it would take to govern Venezuela should the operation succeed.

And some of Trump’s most loyal political backers have been warning against striking at Maduro, reminding the President he was elected to end “forever wars,” not incite new ones.

A military plan in three parts

Trump’s authorization for the CIA to operate inside Venezuela’s borders could enable the agency to conduct a variety of activities, from information operations to building opposition to Maduro to actively sabotaging his government — and even seizing the leader himself.

National security officials say that if such operations could really pry Maduro from power, he would have been gone years ago. That is why the White House is considering military action, and the proposals on the table come in three broad varieties.

The first option would involve airstrikes against military facilities, some of which might be involved in facilitating drug trafficking, with the aim of collapsing Venezuelan military support for Maduro.

If Maduro believed he was no longer protected, he might seek to flee — or, in moving around the country, make himself more vulnerable to capture, officials say.

Critics of such an approach warn that it could have the opposite effect, of rallying support around the embattled leader.

A second approach envisions the US sending Special Operations forces, such as the Army’s Delta Force or the Navy’s Seal Team six, to try to capture or kill Maduro.

Under this option, the Trump Administration would seek to sidestep prohibitions against assassinating foreign leaders by arguing that Maduro is, first and foremost, the head of a narco-terrorist gang, an extension of the arguments used to justify the US airstrikes on boats the Administration says are smuggling drugs.

The State Department has a US$50 million reward for Maduro’s arrest or conviction — up from the US$25m offered in the last days of the Biden administration.

The Trump administration may also argue that because Maduro suppressed opposition and worked to rig elections, he is not the legitimate leader of the country. The Biden administration refused to recognise him as Venezuela’s president after he declared victory last year.

A third option involves a much more complicated plan to send US counterterrorism forces to seize control of airfields and at least some of Venezuela’s oil fields and infrastructure.

These last two options carry much greater risks to American commandos on the ground — not to mention civilians — especially if they were targeting Maduro in an urban setting like Caracas, the country’s capital.

Trump has been reluctant to consider attacks that could put US troops at risk. As a result, many of the plans under development employ naval drones and long-range weapons, options that may prove more viable once the Ford and other ships are in place.

Pump jacks for oil in Cabimas, Venezuela. Seizing Venezuela’s oil fields is one option the Trump Administration has developed. Photo / Adriana Loureiro Fernandez, The New York Times

For Trump, an oil conundrum

Trump is focused on Venezuela’s enormous oil reserves, the largest in the world. How to deal with them — whether to cut off exports to the US or keep them going in hopes of retaining a foothold should Maduro be ousted — is a problem that has vexed Administration officials for the past 10 months.

Even as Trump doubled the bounty on Maduro and called him a narco-terrorist, he cancelled, then renewed, a licence for Chevron, a US oil company that is a pillar of Venezuela’s economy, to keep operating there.

Chevron’s existing licence was killed in March under pressure from Rubio, and over the summer, Venezuelan exports to the US plummeted. But a new licence — the details of which have been kept confidential — apparently prevents the company from sending hard currency into Venezuela’s banking system. Still, Chevron’s oil exports are providing Maduro’s economy with real support.

Chevron is a rare survivor; most US oil companies operating in the country had their assets seized or transferred to state-owned firms years ago.

The company is one of the few that have figured out how to deal with Trump and Maduro, who declared that “I want Chevron here for another 100 years”. It has hired as its lobbyist in Washington a top fundraiser for Trump.

Maduro made a last-ditch effort over the past few months to offer Trump oil concessions, including a dominant stake in Venezuela’s oil and other mineral wealth.

He dangled the possibility of opening up existing and future oil and gold projects to US companies, which would receive preferential contracts. And he said he would redirect exports that are now headed to China, and limit mining contracts with Chinese, Iranian and Russian firms.

Trump rejected the offer in early October, and the US military build-up accelerated.

Should Maduro’s government fall and be replaced by a stable leadership open to improved relations with the US, Chevron would be best positioned for what the Trump Administration believes would be a boom in investment in the country’s huge oil reserves.

It is a topic that fascinates Trump, much as it did when he urged the seizing of oil fields in Syria, whose reserves are a fraction of Venezuela’s.

The company is keeping its head down.

“We believe our presence continues to be a stabilising force for the local economy, the region and US energy security,” said Bill Turenne, a Chevron spokesperson.

Seeking a legal rationale

As Trump’s aides push for the most aggressive military option, lawyers at the Justice Department are working to develop a legal analysis to justify the full range of military options that are being developed.

White House officials have said they want an updated legal analysis before taking any additional steps, and Administration lawyers told Congress last week that the President did not need congressional approval for his lethal military strikes on boats.

Elliot Gaiser, who leads the department’s Office of Legal Counsel, told Congress that the Administration did not think the boat-strike operation rose to the kind of “hostilities” covered by a 1973 law called the War Powers Resolution, which limits the President from conducting military operations for longer than 60 days without congressional approval.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have raised concerns about the strikes and have demanded more information from the Administration.

