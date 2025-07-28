Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Trump warns Russia: End Ukraine war in 12 days or face sanctions

By Aurelia End and Peter Hutchison
AFP·
4 mins to read

Donald Trump issued an ultimatum to Russia to end the Ukraine war or face sanctions. Photo / Christopher Furlong, AFP

Donald Trump issued an ultimatum to Russia to end the Ukraine war or face sanctions. Photo / Christopher Furlong, AFP

Donald Trump has issued a dramatic new ultimatum to Russia to end the war in Ukraine or face tough new sanctions, as he met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland.

Saying he was not very interested in talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin anymore, the US leader also shifted

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save