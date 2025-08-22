Trump visits police, troops deployed in US capital

“Everybody feels safe,” he said, adding that he plans to get the capital “fixed up physically”.

“One of the things we’re going to be redoing is your parks. I’m very good at grass, because I have a lot of golf courses all over the place. I know more about grass than any human being,” the billionaire added.

He spoke one day after his Vice-President, JD Vance, was greeted by boos and shouts of “Free DC” – referring to Washington’s formal name, the District of Columbia – on his own meet-and-greet with troops.

Vance dismissed the hecklers as “a bunch of crazy protesters”.

US President Donald Trump speaks as he visits federal troops at the US Park Police Anacostia operations facility in Washington, DC. Photo / Mandel Ngan, AFP

The DC National Guard has mobilised 800 troops, while Republican states Ohio, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia are sending a total of about 1200.

They have been spotted in tourist areas such as the National Mall and its monuments, the Nationals Park baseball stadium and others.

The overwhelmingly Democratic US capital faces allegations from Republican politicians that it is overrun by crime, plagued by homelessness and financially mismanaged.

But data from Washington police showed significant drops in violent crime between 2023 and 2024, though that was coming off the back of a post-pandemic surge.

Some residents have welcomed the crackdown, pointing to crime in their areas – but others have complained the show of force is unnecessary, or has not been seen in parts of Washington where violence is concentrated.

Trump ordered hundreds of National Guard to deploy in Washington last week vowing to "take our capital back," despite protests by some residents and statistics showing violent offences falling. Photo / Mandel Ngan, AFP

Sandwich guy

Several incidents involving the surge of law enforcement have gone viral as residents voice their discontent, including the arrest of one man who was caught on camera throwing a sandwich at an agent.

Banksy-style posters honouring the so-called “sandwich guy” have popped up around the city.

The National Guard troops have provided “critical support such as crowd management, presence patrols and perimeter control in support of law enforcement,” according to statements on their official X account.

In addition to sending troops into the streets, Trump has also sought to take full control of the Washington police department, attempting at one point to sideline its leadership.

The deployment of troops in Washington comes after Trump dispatched the National Guard and Marines to quell unrest in Los Angeles, California, that was sparked by immigration enforcement raids.

- Agence France-Presse