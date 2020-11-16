Trump to order troop reductions in Afghanistan, Iraq

United States President Donald Trump. Photo / AP file

The Trump Administration is expected to cut the number of United States troops in Afghanistan almost in half to 2500 by January 15, a US official said today.

It would stop short of outgoing President Donald Trump's goal to have all troops withdrawn by the end of the year, which had faced opposition from military and diplomatic advisers.

The Pentagon also expects to cut the number of troops in Iraq to 2500, a reduction of more than 500.

Last week Trump shook up the Pentagon, installing loyalists who share his frustration with the continued troop presence in the Middle East.

It would give Trump an accomplishment in his final weeks in office even as he refuses to concede his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

The official said military leaders were told over the weekend about the planned withdrawals and an Executive Order is in the works but has not yet been delivered to commanders.

There are between 4500-5000 troops in Afghanistan now, and more than 3000 in Iraq.

- AP