Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Trump teases Iran talks next week, says nuclear programme set back ‘decades’

By Alice Chancellor, Payam Doost Mohamadi and Danny Kemp
AFP·
5 mins to read

US President Donald Trump. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said that the United States would hold nuclear talks with Iran next week, teasing the possibility of a deal even after boasting that recent US strikes had crippled the Islamic republic’s atomic programme.

Trump credited the unprecedented US attacks with the “total obliteration” of Iran’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World