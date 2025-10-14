Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Trump says US will take action against Hamas if it does not disarm itself

Amy B Wang & Sammy Westfall
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

Trump says the US could force Hamas to disarm if it refuses. Photo / Kevin Dietsch, Getty Images

Trump says the US could force Hamas to disarm if it refuses. Photo / Kevin Dietsch, Getty Images

President Donald Trump said today that the United States could step in to disarm Hamas – “quickly and perhaps violently” – if the organisation did not do so itself.

It is a potential vulnerability in a US-brokered ceasefire agreement that has tentatively brought an end to two years of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save