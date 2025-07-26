The 79-year-old Trump touched down on Friday at nearby Prestwick Airport as hundreds of onlookers came out to see Air Force One and catch a glimpse of its famous passenger.

US President Donald Trump plays golf at Trump Turnberry golf course. Photo / Christopher Furlong, Getty Images

‘Get your act together’

The President has professed a love of Scotland, but his controversial politics and business investments in the country have made for an uneasy relationship.

Speaking to reporters on the tarmac, Trump immediately waded into the debate surrounding high levels of irregular migration, and lashed out at renewable energy efforts.

“You better get your act together or you’re not going to have Europe anymore,” he said, adding that migration was “killing” the continent.

“Stop the windmills. You’re ruining your countries,” he added.

Trump’s five-day visit, which is set to mix leisure with business and diplomacy, has divided the local community.

Over on the east coast, several hundred protesters demonstrated outside the US consulate in the capital Edinburgh and in the city of Aberdeen, near where Trump owns another golf resort.

Protesters gather on the streets of Edinburgh against a visit to Scotland by US President Donald Trump. Photo / Ian Forsyth, Getty Images

The protests were organised by the Stop Trump Coalition, which has called on Scotland’s First Minister not to attend a scheduled meeting with Trump.

Participants held placards with slogans like “Scotland hates Trump” and waved Palestinian flags.

“I am here because of fascism in America under Trump’s rule. I am here because of genocide in Gaza that is being funded and enabled by British and American governments,” said 44-year-old Amy Hanlon in Aberdeen.

No demonstrations could be seen near Turnberry.

Trade talks

Not everyone was against his visit.

At Prestwick Airport on Friday evening a boy held a sign that read “Welcome Trump” while a man waved a flag emblazoned with Trump’s most famous slogan – “Make America Great Again”.

“I think the best thing about Trump is he’s not actually a politician yet he’s the most powerful man in the world and I think he’s looking at the best interests of his own country,” said 46-year-old Lee McLean, who had travelled from nearby Kilmarnock.

“Most politicians should really be looking at the best interests of their own country first before looking overseas,” he told AFP.

Trump had no public events scheduled for Saturday, but he posted on his Truth Social network to say he was talking with the leaders of Cambodia and Thailand in a bid to end their border conflict that has left at least 33 people dead.

Trump is due to discuss trade with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen in Turnberry on Sunday.

He is also due to meet UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, before heading to Balmedie in Aberdeenshire where he is expected to formally open a new golf course at his resort there.

Trump is scheduled to return to the US on Tuesday but will be back in the UK for a state visit between September 17-19, when he will be hosted by King Charles III.

- Agence France-Presse