Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World
Updated

Trump golf course attacker Ryan Wesley Routh found guilty in Florida

Lori Rozsa
Washington Post·
2 mins to read

A Florida jury found Ryan Wesley Routh guilty of attempting to kill Donald Trump. Photo / Martin County Sheriff's Office, AFP

A Florida jury found Ryan Wesley Routh guilty of attempting to kill Donald Trump. Photo / Martin County Sheriff's Office, AFP

A Florida jury has found Ryan Wesley Routh guilty of trying to kill Donald Trump while he was playing golf on his West Palm Beach golf course last year, according to the Associated Press.

Routh, who represented himself in the two-week-long trial, was convicted of the attempted assassination of a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save