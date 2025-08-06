The talks between Witkoff and Putin began shortly before midday Moscow time, and ended around 2.40pm, according to the Kremlin press pool.

Earlier, Witkoff and Kirill Dmitriev, the head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, visited a restaurant in Zaryadye Park near the Kremlin, where they spent about 90 minutes, before visiting an observation deck overlooking the Moscow River, state-run Ria Novosti reported.

After the meeting, Dmitriev described the talks as “successful,” adding, “Dialogue will prevail,” in a post on X.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, who was part of the Russian delegation at the meeting in the Kremlin, described it as “useful and constructive”. Ushakov said the sides exchanged points of view on the war in Ukraine and that the possibility of strategic co-operation was also discussed.

Trump, who has expressed impatience with Putin and moved closer to Ukraine in recent months, recently warned that he would sanction Russia and its trading partners if a ceasefire deal is not reached before August 8. On Sunday, he said that before imposing new sanctions, he was sending Witkoff to Russia, at Moscow’s request.

Instead of the full truce that Trump has demanded for months, Putin was reportedly considering a partial ceasefire, possibly by ending the missile and drone attacks Russia has ramped up against Ukrainian cities in recent months. More than 6700 Ukrainian civilians have been killed in the first half of this year, according to the United Nations. Last week, Trump described Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as “disgusting” and “a disgrace”.

But there were no immediate indications from either side about whether Putin tried to deflect the sanctions on Russia’s trading partners by offering a partial ceasefire.

A partial truce might have halted the deadly attacks on civilians but would not prevent Russia from advancing in eastern Ukraine, where it has been making slow but steady progress, gaining 886 square miles from the end of December to the end of June, according to data from the Institute for the Study of War think tank.

It would also have neutered Ukraine’s most effective tool in the war: drone attacks on key Russian military facilities, including strategic air bases, bombers, spy planes, oil refineries, fuel and ammunition storage facilities and factories associated with military production.

On Saturday, Ukrainian drone attacks hit two major Russian oil refineries, Reuters reported. The Ryazan oil refinery, operated by Rosneft oil company, has halved its refining capacity since the attack, and the company’s Novokuibyshevsk refinery shut down. Ukraine is at a disadvantage in ground fighting because of chronic shortages of soldiers and weapons – another reason the partial ceasefire could benefit Russia.

With Witkoff in Moscow, rescuers in Ukraine were responding to a Russian strike on a civilian recreation centre in the Zaporizhzhia region that killed two people and injured 12, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“There is zero military sense in this strike – just cruelty aimed at instilling fear,” Zelenskyy posted on X. In Ukraine’s Odesa region, a Russian strike on a natural gas facility left hundreds of families without fuel, he said. Russia consistently claims that all its strikes target military facilities.

“No matter what the Kremlin says, they will only genuinely seek to end the war once they feel adequate pressure,” Zelenskyy said. “And right now, it is very important to strengthen all the levers in the arsenal of the United States, Europe, and the G-7 so that a ceasefire truly comes into effect immediately. Ukraine sees the political will, appreciates the efforts of our partners, of America, and of everyone who is helping. And we are counting on the necessary decisions to follow.”

Before Wednesday, Witkoff, as Trump’s emissary, had met Putin four times without denting the Russian leader’s maximalist conditions to halt attacks, despite numerous concessions put forward by Washington, including keeping Ukraine out of Nato and enabling Russia to continue to occupy the territory it has illegally annexed.

But little progress has been made, with Putin successfully deflecting US pressure for a ceasefire, arguing that the matter is too complex to be solved quickly and insisting that Russia would keep fighting.

The most recent direct talks between Russia and Ukraine took place last month in Istanbul and appeared to last less than an hour, with both sides agreeing on a prisoner exchange, while their positions on a ceasefire remained far apart.

Witkoff has been criticised in the past for echoing Kremlin rhetoric, appearing not to know details about the conflict, attending lengthy meetings with Putin and other top Russian officials alone, and relying on a Kremlin-supplied interpreter.

Despite Trump’s criticism of Russia’s apparent delaying tactics, Putin said last week that any disappointment over peace negotiations was due to “excessive expectations”, reiterating that Russia’s conditions haven’t changed.

Putin insisted that Moscow was merely “returning” Russian land – language he has used to justify his invasion since the start – and said that the peace process was “positive overall”, a message he is likely to reinforce in talks with Witkoff on Wednesday.

On Sunday, pro-Kremlin analyst Sergei Markov reported on Telegram that Russia might offer a partial ceasefire by proposing a halt to missile and drone attacks. In recent months, Russia has launched deadly missile and drone attacks on civilian targets, including apartments, maternity hospitals, civilian transportation and a playground.

Markov suggested on Tuesday that Moscow may mollify Trump but delay the implementation of a ceasefire.

“It is believed that during Witkoff’s visit, Russia and the United States can agree on an air truce. This will remove Aug. 8 as the date of Trump’s ultimatum. And it will take a lot more time to organize the air truce,” he wrote on Telegram.

After this failed to materialise, Markov wrote that Putin would ignore Trump’s pressure on Russia’s oil exports, adding that “Trump’s behaviour is becoming increasingly anti-Russian. Trump is turning into Biden”.

Trump also spoke on Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who reported that they discussed Russia’s attacks on Kyiv and other cities and Trump’s threat of sanctions.

Trump has stepped back from direct military support for Ukraine but said last month that the US would sell weapons to Nato countries, including air defence systems and interceptors, which they could then send to Ukraine.

Ukraine has for months called for tougher sanctions on Russia to press Putin to end the war. Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential office, wrote in The Washington Post on Monday that sanctions need to target Russia’s military industrial complex, block major Russian bank Gazprombank and prevent dual-use electronics from reaching Russia.

“Trump’s decision last week to raise tariffs on India for purchasing Russian oil above the price cap surely rattled the Kremlin. It’s a great first step, but more pressure is needed,” he wrote.

Trump’s threatened sanctions could pose a significant challenge to Russia, which is spending about 40% of its state budget on its military and security, amid a sharp decline in revenue from oil.

Although the Kremlin appears confident that it could withstand new sanctions, its economy is under intense pressure from the war, with high interest rates bankrupting small businesses, regions struggling with high expenditures on military recruitment and manufacturing suffering a decline. The Izvestia newspaper reported on Tuesday that nearly 141,000 Russian businesses were liquidated in the first six months of the year.

Western sanctions include capping oil prices at $60 a barrel for crude, designed to bar companies from trading and transporting Russian oil above the price cap. Russia has weathered sanctions so far through oil sales, mainly to China and India, evading restrictions via a “shadow fleet” of several hundred ageing oil tankers with opaque ownership and registration details, flagged from countries with lax regulations.

Sanctions on oil tankers have proved relatively successful, analysts say, with the Kyiv School of Economics reporting in June that the US, European Union, Britain and Canada had sanctioned a total of 496 tankers. But it said there was scope for better enforcement, with 135 sanctioned tankers recorded to have taken shipments at Russian ports between March and May.

India was the largest buyer of Russian seaborne crude – accounting for 51% of Russian exports – followed by China, according to the report.

Russia and Ukraine have edged toward partial ceasefires in the past. Last year, the two sides were to meet in Doha, Qatar, to discuss a moratorium on strikes against energy and power infrastructure, but the planned talks were derailed by a Ukrainian attack on the Russian region of Kursk.

Before his trip to Russia, Witkoff visited Israel and told relatives of hostages held in Gaza that the Trump administration was formulating an “all or nothing” plan to bring home every remaining captive and that an end to the war was near. The Israeli Government is now debating a plan to occupy all of Gaza.