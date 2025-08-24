Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Trump blocks Ukraine missile strikes to push Putin into peace talks

By Niamh Robinson & Daniel Martin
Daily Telegraph UK·
4 mins to read

US President Donald Trump is preventing Ukraine from firing long-range missiles into Russia to encourage peace talks. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump is preventing Ukraine from firing long-range missiles into Russia to encourage peace talks. Photo / Getty Images

United States President Donald Trump is preventing Ukraine from firing long-range missiles into Russia in an effort to get President Vladimir Putin to engage in peace talks.

The Pentagon introduced a review mechanism in the northern spring that is effectively preventing Kyiv from striking targets in Russian territory, US officials

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save