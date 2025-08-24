Russia said it had shot down Ukrainian drones over St Petersburg yesterday, while a huge fire broke out at a fuel terminal in the Ust-Luga port in the Gulf of Finland after it was targeted by at least 10 drones.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Elbridge Colby, the Pentagon’s undersecretary for defence, introduced the review system granting final approval for any Atacms strike to Pete Hegseth, the US Defence Secretary.
At least one request to use the Atacms has been rejected, US officials said. Ministry of Defence officials refused to comment on whether the UK Government supported the US approach.
Trump signalled last week that he could revisit the decision amid signs of growing frustration at the apparent failure of his latest push for a peace deal.
In a social media post on Friday, he said that Ukraine’s fighting ability had been constrained by its inability to “attack” Russian territory.
“It’s like a great team in sports that has a fantastic defence, but is not allowed to play offence,” he wrote on Truth Social. “There is no chance of winning!”
The US President added: “Crooked and grossly incompetent Joe Biden would not let Ukraine FIGHT BACK, only DEFEND. How did that work out?”
The Trump Administration reversed President Joe Biden’s decision late last year to allow strikes deep inside Russia as it sought to lure the Kremlin into peace talks.
High-profile strikes with Western weapons could have derailed that process, it was feared.
US officials told the WSJ that Trump’s statement did not call the Pentagon’s approval process into question but said it could imply increased US support for expanded offensive operations against Russia.