Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

Trump Administration’s Chicago ICE crackdown intensifies with drones, helicopters and trucks

Julie Bosman, Hamed Aleaziz and Robert Chiarito
New York Times·
6 mins to read

Federal law enforcement officers push protesters away from an ICE processing facility in Broadview, Illinois, on September 19. The Trump Administration has vowed for more than a month to bring a show of federal force to Chicago, America’s third-largest city, to crack down on illegal immigration. Photo / Jamie Kelter Davis, The New York Times

Federal law enforcement officers push protesters away from an ICE processing facility in Broadview, Illinois, on September 19. The Trump Administration has vowed for more than a month to bring a show of federal force to Chicago, America’s third-largest city, to crack down on illegal immigration. Photo / Jamie Kelter Davis, The New York Times

The Trump Administration has vowed for more than a month to bring a show of federal force to Chicago, the third-largest United States city, to crack down on illegal immigration.

This week, the Administration has visibly followed through.

On Sunday local time, federal officers in camouflage patrolled tourist-heavy areas

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save