Trump administration in talks with Qatar over plane gift

Spokespeople for the White House and Qatari embassy in the US did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump has long complained about the status of the current Air Force One and has also criticised Boeing over a contract to build two new Air Force One planes that he said is now running late. In February, Trump told reporters that he is “not happy with Boeing”.

“We gave that contract out a long time ago as a fixed-price contract, and I’m not happy with the fact that it’s taking so long, and we may do something else,” he said at the time. “We may go and buy a plane or get a plane or something.”

Former US ambassador Norm Eisen, executive chair of the Democracy Defenders Fund, who was the chief White House ethics lawyer from 2009 to 2011 and who administered the foreign emoluments clause, said he would never have allowed such a transfer, given the ethics questions it raises over Trump’s connection to the Qatari royal family.

“It’s so plain what’s going on here – they want to put a $400 million aircraft in the hands of Trump to scratch his itch,” he said.

Eisen emphasised that this would probably be the largest gift given to a US president by a foreign government in modern history.