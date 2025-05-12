Trump administration in talks with Qatar over plane gift

- Qatar is in talks to donate an aircraft to the US for Donald Trump’s use.
- Ethics experts warn the donation may violate the emoluments clause of the US Constitution.
- Former ambassador Norm Eisen criticised the potential $400 million gift due to ethical concerns.
Qatar is discussing donating an aircraft to the US Government for President Donald Trump to use, but no final agreement has been reached, according to two people familiar with the discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity about the sensitive issue. The subject remains in talks between lawyers at the US Defense Department and Qatar’s Defense Ministry, the two people said.
While the deal is not final, ethics experts are raising concerns about the possible donation from a foreign government, which they say is unconstitutional, violating the emoluments clause.
On Sunday, ABC News reported that the Trump administration is preparing to accept the plane from the royal family of Qatar. Per ABC News, the plane would be available for use by Trump as the White House‘s new Air Force One until shortly before the end of his second term, after which the plane would be transferred to the foundation handling the Trump Presidential Library.