Truck believed to be carrying lubricant and dildos flips on US Highway. Video / news9

A local news station's traffic broadcast has gone viral after a semi-trailer full of what was believed to be lubricant and dildos flipped on an Oklahoma City highway.

Traffic on the Interstate 40 near Mustang on the western fringes of the Oklahoma City metro was brought to a halt on Wednesday when the truck reportedly transporting personal lubricant and sex toys flipped after colliding with another.

Its load was strewn over the motorway, sending KWTV's News 9 quickly hovering to check it out. While neither knew at the time what had spilt over the road, morning anchor Lacey Lowery and the station's helicopter pilot Jim Gardner began to engage in what would become some hilarious banter.

Uhm… it looks like this wrecked semi spilled a load of dildos and lube all over I-40! Great camera work, @news9! pic.twitter.com/bdFh3hGuNs — The Lost Ogle (@TheLostOgle) September 15, 2022

Gardner said the semi had overturned and "lost its load".

Lowery then responded asking Gardner if he could "tell what he's carrying there? What's all over the road?".

Jim took his time to respond as the camera zoomed in on the boxes, which appeared to have "fake phallus" printed on the sides.

"Whatever it is, it's gonna take a while to clean up," Gardner finally responded.

While the contents of the trailer were never actually confirmed, it didn't stop minds across the world going straight to the gutter.

Hugely-popular American sports blog Barstool Sports shared the clip.

"A tractor trailer full of dildos and lube flipped and spilt all over a highway in Oklahoma," it tweeted, drawing millions of views and thousands of retweets.