Spike Porter took his own life while at a funeral service. Photo / News.com.au

Spike Porter took his own life while at a funeral service. Photo / News.com.au

Friends and family have paid tribute after a man tragically took his own life at a funeral in front of stunned mourners.

The tragedy took place last Tuesday, during a funeral service at the Pimpama Island Cemetery at Jacobs Well, Gold Coast.

When he was in the back of a car in the funeral procession, Spike Porter, 25, took his own life in the presence of other mourners, the Gold Coast Bulletin reports.

Those at the scene along with paramedics tried to save Porter but he passed away before a rescue helicopter arrived.

Porter's twin brother, Eddie, updated his Facebook profile with a happy picture of him and his sibling smiling and laughing against an idyllic rural backdrop.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched on Friday to raise money for Porter's family.

Campaign organiser Bridie Pipe shared the fundraiser on Facebook with the caption: "Please contribute if you can; every bit helps no matter how big or small. Let's help this beautiful family as much as we can, help give them the time they need to grieve while taking some of the financial pressures off the family. Forever loved and always remembered."

It has since raised over $20,000.

Gold Coast man Spike Porter, 26, with his twin brother Eddie. Photo / news.com.au

One person who donated wrote: "Rest easy brother. Never got to meet you but have heard some of the good memories you had with your brother."

"You will be forever missed," a second person wrote.

Tributes for Porter have also flooded social media.

"I wish you were here now, so you could see how much love and respect everyone has for you," one person wrote.

"Lost for words over another life lost in this way. Your fight is over and you can rest easy. My heart is shattered for your entire family and all your friends," another posted.

"No measure of time will ever heal the hole you've left in me. To say you will be missed doesn't quite cut it. I will remember and think of you for the rest of my days," a third wrote.