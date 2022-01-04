Tributes for 'beloved' Perth baby girl crushed by falling chest of drawers

The 1-year-old was crushed by a falling chest of drawers. Photo / GoFundMe

Tributes have flown for a "beloved" 1-year-old girl who was crushed last Wednesday by a falling chest of drawers.

The toddler was killed when the furniture fell on her, about 5.30pm last week at a home in Byford, in Perth's southeast.

She was rushed to Armadale Hospital but her injuries were too severe.

WA Police said her death was not suspicious and that a report would be prepared for the coroner.

"Our beloved baby Tayla was the victim of a tragic accident we would not want any family to go through," the young girl's family told 7News in a statement.

A GoFundMe, launched by Perth's Rwandan Community Abroad (RCA) group to help cover funeral costs, has already raised close to $8000.

"The African community is saddened with the news of the loss of a young child in our community," RCA said in a statement.

"We would like to take this time to send our heartfelt condolences to the family who's going through a tragic period of grief and loss.

"We encourage our community members to be there for one another and provide as much support to the affected family.

"This GoFundMe page has been created to support the affected family in raising funeral funds for our beautiful baby Tayla. Any support you can give is greatly appreciated. We also urge our community and extended communities to please respect the families (sic) privacy during this difficult time."

Roughly one child will die and 30 children are rushed to hospital each year in Australia after being injured by furniture.

Kidsafe WA advises parents with young children should buy low furniture, and use straps or affix their items to the wall where possible to prevent furniture from falling.

It is not yet known whether the chest of drawers had been secured to the wall.