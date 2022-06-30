The Suri tribe live in the highlands of Ethiopia and are very remote.

Jatenipat Ketpradit has been fascinated with tribal people, their legends and histories for many years - reading and watching documentaries to feed his passion. For the past decade, Ketpradit has travelled to the more remote places on the Earth to photograph the people and tribes in their environment.

His efforts have landed him this year's International Portrait Photographer of the Year overall winner, receiving US$3000 plus a feature place in a book published alongside the competition.

"I always stay with the tribal people at least one week per tribe. Spend first 2-3 days to find the location and the direction of sunlight. Then choose the subject by their character, outfits, and their story," says Ketpradit.

Ketpradit is fascinated with tribal people, histories and legends.

"Some tribe, I return to visit them every year, we just like a family. That why they can be relax and be themselves while I shooting a photo."

A member of the Suri tribe from the highlands of Ethiopia is perhaps the most powerful image from Ketpradit's portfolio.

"The Suri tribe is one of the hardest to reach in Ethiopia. They live on a high mountain that is difficult to approach from the outside world. They take immense pleasure in their scars and traditions," he said.

People of the Abore tribe in Ethiopia by Jatenipat Ketpradit.

"Throughout the journey, the visual of tribal warriors wielding a pair of guns became familiar to me. Whether it's an AK-47, a Carnaco, or an SKS rifle, they've all been chosen to fight to protect the hamlet's life and property.

"The introduction of firearms has generated a slew of issues for tribes. They had gone through the confusion of traditional life and the changing time throughout the past 20 years since weapons are cutting-edge technology that opposes their culture and customs. A weapon may be utilised to solve any problem. It can occasionally deteriorate into clan wars and guerrilla warfare.

"I took this shoot to represent the conflict of their lifestyle. 'Gun and Flower', 'New technology and Old tradition', 'The killer or the guardian'."

Ketpradit's portfolio was a stand-out in the competition that is littered with numerous top-flight images from all four corners of the world.

Stephanie Lachance of Canada won 1st place in The Family Sitting for this Sikh father and son.

"The main aim of our award is to be selected in the Top 101 portrait photographs of the year and be published in our annual book," said Peter Eastaway, director of the awards.

Daniel Taveira, from Brazil, won The Environment Portrait 1st place for this evocative photo.

"As judges and successful entrants know, being a prize-winner is partly opinion and partly luck. That's why we put more emphasis on being in the Top 101 as there is plenty of room for a variety of tastes, approaches and styles. And any of the Top 101 photographs could be a prize winner on the day."

There were 618 entries to the competition this year, which were whittled down to the final 101.

To see the winners and purchase the book, go to https://internationalportraitphotographer.com/