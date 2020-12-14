Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Treasure washes up on Venezuela's shore, bringing gold and hope to a village

7 minutes to read

Fishermen unloading their catch last month in Guaca, Venezuela. Photo / Adriana Loureiro Fernandez, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Anatoly Kurmanaev and Isayen Herrera

Venezuela's economic meltdown had pummelled a proud fishing village. Then jewellery started mysteriously surfacing on its beach, easing the pain of an economic crisis.

The most extraordinary moment in the young fisherman's life began in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.