Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photo / AP

Canada's new populist Tory leader claimed Justin Trudeau's government "ruins the lives of its citizens" as he began his campaign to boot the long-serving prime minister out of office.

Pierre Poilievre, 43, described the country's high inflation as "Justin-flation" in an attack on public spending under the prime minister as he attempts to become his main challenger.

It was this combative style that propelled him to a landslide victory last Saturday in the Canadian Conservative Party's leadership election.

Poilievre's crushing defeat of his centrist rival, Jean Charest, in a 68 per cent to 16 per cent vote, has been taken as a sign of a shift in the country's political landscape.

Trudeau's ruling Liberal Party, long seen as a beacon of progressive politics, has stood in contrast to the bruising political discourse in the US.

But after seven years in power, his government has been hit by political scandals, a housing crisis, high living costs and voter fatigue. Trudeau's approval rating stands at just 36 per cent, with 56 per cent of Canadians disapproving of him, according to the Angus Reid Institute. Poilievre's message has resonated with angry voters, waging a social media-fuelled grievance campaign that has painted Trudeau, 50, as a member of an out-of-touch elite and the mainstream media as a left-wing, globalist cabal.

He has transfixed his right-wing base with his fiery exchanges, attacking Trudeau's vaccine mandates and economic management while promising to champion "anti-wokeism" and make Canada the "freest nation on earth".

Conservative strategists say that Poilievre may have the skills to defeat Trudeau in the next election. Dan Robertson, the chief strategist to Poilievre's predecessor Erin O'Toole, said he was "very optimistic" about his chances.

"It's going to be an epic campaign of unprecedented ferocity. Both Trudeau and Poilievre are very combative and they play hard," he said.

Trudeau does not have to go to the polls until October 2025, but Robertson believes he may call it earlier.

Like Donald Trump in the US, Poilievre has won support from people who felt disengaged from politics. His campaign claims it signed up a record-breaking 311,958 party members.

Like Trump, Poilievre has drawn standing-room-only crowds at campaign rallies, previously unseen in Canadian party leadership races. However, he is pro-immigration, against new abortion restrictions and has recanted on his earlier opposition to gay marriage.

Poilievre was elected to parliament aged just 25 and served in the last Conservative government's cabinet.