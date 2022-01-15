Large waves are washing ashore and skies are turning black in Tonga after another violent volcanic eruption from Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai. Video / Willy Baptiste Florian / Johnny Teisi / US StormWatch

Large waves are washing ashore and skies are turning black in Tonga after another violent volcanic eruption from Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai. Video / Willy Baptiste Florian / Johnny Teisi / US StormWatch

KEY POINTS: Tonga tsunami alert after Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai eruptsundefinedFiji and American Samoa issued with tsunami alertsundefinedTongan fleeing the waters calls on people to 'pray' for her familyundefinedMoment of huge eruption caught by satellite imageryundefinedMarine warnings also issued for North Island, Chatham Islands, Fiji and American Samoa

Large waves are washing ashore in Tonga after another violent volcanic eruption hit the island nation - and Government officials issued a second tsunami warning in two days.

Video footage shows waves washing through homes, properties and a church.

The tsunami alert follows yesterday's eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai, an underwater volcano, sending ash, steam and gas up to 17km into the air.

Volcanic ash is currently raining down on Nuku'alofa, Tonga's capital.

The police and local authorities have advised for all residents to move to higher ground.

Stay safe everyone 🇹🇴 pic.twitter.com/OhrrxJmXAW — Dr Faka’iloatonga Taumoefolau (@sakakimoana) January 15, 2022

Warning for Pacific Islands and NZ

A tsunami alert has been issued for Fiji and American Samoa and Samoa. Residents of low-lying areas were urged to move to higher ground.

New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency sent a National Advisory alert to notify of tsunami activity.

"We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east coast of the North Island and the Chatham Islands to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore," it tweeted.

We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east coast of the North Island and the Chatham Islands to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) January 15, 2022

UPDATE 8: Tsunami watch upgraded to warning in American Samoa. People are advised to seek higher ground immediately



Tsunami watch issued in Fiji



Abnormal wave signals now showing up on the Rarotonga stations upto 0.6 metres. pic.twitter.com/fJ1fKxtsud — james dyson (@jamesdyson22) January 15, 2022

Got word from my tavale, that my uncle in Lomaloma Vanua Balavu just called to confirm they got hit by their first wave of tsunami. In Naqara, water reached all the way to my uncle Matai's house 😭 — Judas (@jiutasaC) January 15, 2022

There are reports of sirens ringing across Nukualofa and police are asking people to move to higher ground.

There are also reports on social media of the explosion being heard in Fiji, about 800 kilometres away - and as far away as Samoa, about 880km distant.

The Tonga Meteorological Services posted to Facebook noting a warning is in place for the entire island.

Locals have been posting online, including one who wrote: "A volcanic explosion just erupted and people have evacuated to higher ground now from possible tsunami waves also ash shards are falling and now the ash clouds are covering the island of Tongatapu.

"We live in Kolomotu'a near the ocean so we have left already and we are in our cars heading out but traffic on every road. Please pray for us as a family and safety."

Anthony Browne is in Fiji and told the Herald the eruption is still being heard and felt as far away as Nadi, Fiji.

"For the last hour there have been continuous explosive sounds with continuous rumbling, windows rattling and doors rattling."

Spectacular footage posted on Twitter shows waves flowing into the streets from a beach in Tonga.

The shock wave generated by the recent eruption of Hunga Tonga #volcano is even visible on satellite imagery. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/5Hih2mPePs — CyanideCN (@CyanideCN_) January 15, 2022

Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai #volcano is erupting again.

Huge shockwave.

Tsunami warning.

Images courtesy Himawari-8 pic.twitter.com/G6vlxJ7dhb — Seán Doran (@_TheSeaning) January 15, 2022

Tonga's Hunga Tonga volcano just had one of the most violent volcano eruptions ever captured on satellite. pic.twitter.com/M2D2j52gNn — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) January 15, 2022

Tsunami videos out of Tonga 🇹🇴 this afternoon following the Volcano Eruption. pic.twitter.com/JTIcEdbpGe — Jese Tuisinu (@JTuisinu) January 15, 2022

It is literally dark in parts of Tonga and people are rushing to safety following the eruption. 🇹🇴 pic.twitter.com/7NoP0y9GCo — Jese Tuisinu (@JTuisinu) January 15, 2022

Samoa

Waves have hit Samoa's Savaii. More than 100 families have been evacuated in Palauli and Satupaitea after a huge wave struck the coastline, damaging homes.

Residents have been evacuated to higher grounds by the Ministry of Police and Prisons, said Acting Police Commissioner Auapaau Logoitino Filipo in response to questions from Radio Polynesia.

He said the family homes near the coastline were damaged as a result, as the wave went through their homes.

A caller from Vailoa Palauli said the wave struck their home close to 6pm.

Volcano declared domant on January 11

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano is located about 30km south-east of Fonuafo'ou island in Tonga. It had been active from December 20, 2021, but was declared dormant on January 11.

Footage posted on Twitter shows the waves coming ashore in Tonga. Photo / via Twitter

On Friday, several Tongan geologists went to observe the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano.

Taaniela Kula, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Lands & Natural Resources – who was in charge of the group – told local media outlet Matangi Tonga: "Yesterday there were massive explosives, thundering lightning within two miles away, we observed and recorded.

"Big day yesterday indeed!. It was great getting out there during the volcano's peak hours. It's a geologist's dream to see actual geological events in process."

The ongoing plumes of debris from the volcano earlier saw a halt of flights in Tonga.

As of yesterday, the maximum tsunami wave had been recorded in Nuku'alofa tide gauge at 12:30pm and was about 30cm above sea level.

A tsunami warning has been issued in Tonga following a new eruption. The volcano has been been erupting over the past several weeks with multiple eruptions and several tsunami waves observed. The police and local authorities have advised for all to move to higher ground. — james dyson (@jamesdyson22) January 15, 2022

This family were in church. They’d just finish having choir practice and the tsunami hit 😩❤️🇹🇴 pic.twitter.com/DLLFRJ9BAc — KNOWKNEE (@JohnnyTeisi) January 15, 2022

Raining ash and tiny pebbles, darkness blanketing the sky. pic.twitter.com/hAaiWATYKE — Dr Faka’iloatonga Taumoefolau (@sakakimoana) January 15, 2022

RNZ reported the tsunami marine warning issued for all of Tonga waters, following the violent eruptions of underwater volcano Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai yesterday, lifted around midday today.