Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Timeline: What led to the standoff between Russia and Prigozhin

New York Times
By Gaya Gupta
5 mins to read
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group military company. Photo / AP

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group military company. Photo / AP

The leader of the Wagner mercenary group had kept a low profile for years, only acknowledging his force’s existence in September of last year.

For years, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner mercenary leader who conducted a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World