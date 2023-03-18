Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

TikTok’s owner under investigation over possible spying on US journalists

New York Times
By Glenn Thrush and Sapna Maheshwari
4 mins to read
ByteDance has said it had fired the workers involved. Photo / 123rf

ByteDance has said it had fired the workers involved. Photo / 123rf

The Justice Department is investigating the surveillance of American citizens, including several journalists who cover the tech industry, by the Chinese company that owns TikTok, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The investigation,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World