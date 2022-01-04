Three-year-old girl safe with family five days after she vanished in Darwin, police say

Stevie Booth, also known as Stevie Crowson, was last seen between the playground and toilet block at Mindil Beach in Darwin on Friday, December 31. Photo / Supplied

A 3-year-old girl who went missing on a Darwin beach on New Year's Eve has been found and safely reunited with her family.

Stevie Booth, also known as Stevie Crowson, was back with her family today, five days after she was seen between the playground and toilet block at Mindil Beach in Darwin.

A post on the Northern Territory's official emergency services Facebook page said Stevie had been found.

"Thank you for everyone's concern and care and for the efforts of the many people who were involved in finding her," the statement read.

NT Police confirmed to NCA NewsWire that Stevie was safe and with her family.

Police had said they held grave fears for her after they were notified of her disappearance two days after she went missing.

The family told police of the 3-year-old's disappearance on Sunday night when officers attended a Malak property on a different matter.

A relative told police Stevie had not been seen since Friday night and they launched an appeal for public help to find the girl.

Acting Superintendent Mark Malogorski said police hoped other family members or friends had taken the 3-year-old into their care.

Police said a 3-year-old boy who also went missing in remote Central Australia late on New Year's Eve was mauled by dogs.

Two large dogs were seized on Monday for forensic examination after a search and rescue operation was launched in the remote Aboriginal community of Hermannsburg (Ntaria), 125km southwest of Alice Springs, about 11pm on Friday when his family alerted police of his disappearance.

The boy was found alive on Saturday and was rushed to the local health clinic where he died a short time later.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Sachin Sharma on Monday said the boy's wounds were "consistent with an animal attack" but they were not ruling out foul play.

The animals are pets known as "camp dogs". The owners are co-operating with police.