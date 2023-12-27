Three lucky punters will begin 2024 as multi-millionaires. Photo / File

Three people in Sydney have become multi-millionaires, winning A$32 million ($34.6m) each in Oz Lotto’s giant Boxing Day draw.

Three lucky punters will begin 2024 as multi-millionaires after clinching Oz Lotto’s A$90 million ($97m) Boxing Day draw.

The winners, who are all from Sydney, say they’ll spend the money on a new home and an overseas trip while one couple plans to retire early.

A Sutherland Shire dad said he took a punt on the S$90 million draw, never expecting to take home the life-changing win.

”I just thought, ‘stuff it, I’m going for it’,” he said.

While getting ready for bed the man received a call from an official from The Lott on Tuesday night, mistakenly thinking he’d won A$32,000, rather than the A$32 million.

”What? Thirty two million!” he said.

”I read it as A$32,000. I didn’t read it properly.

“This type of thing doesn’t happen to someone like me.”

The family man said he plans to buy a house, set the kids up, and enjoy a holiday overseas.

A Campbelltown man and his wife are contemplating an early retirement after describing the win as “a dream come true.

”I can’t believe it. I’m shaking,” he said when his prize was confirmed.

”I sometimes play, and today I saw there was a A$90 million draw, so I just grabbed a ticket this afternoon.”

The western Sydney man said the prize money will be shared among his family.

”Some of my family have been going through hard times lately and this is going to be a huge help,” he said.

”My wife and I work very hard, but I think an early retirement is on the cards, along with helping our children and family.”

After multiple unanswered phone calls, lottery officials say they have finally been able to make contact with the third winner.

The Fairfield man said he had a sleepless night fantasising about entrepreneurship and early retirement after discovering his life-changing win right before bedtime.

”You’re not tricking me, are you?” he asked when officials called to confirm his new fortune.

”Last night, I received three missed phone calls while I was driving. I wondered who it was. Then I saw a text telling me to check my tickets.

”I couldn’t sleep a wink when I got home. Seriously, I haven’t slept for one moment.

”I thought I’d be working the rest of my life but now I’ll be able to start my very own business and hopefully retire a lot earlier than I thought.”

Each winning entry took home a division one prize of A$32,629,794.23.

The winning numbers in Oz Lotto draw 1558 on Tuesday were 17, 44, 22, 42, 31, 24 and 28, while the supplementary numbers were 3, 16 and 39.