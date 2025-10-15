Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Three people killed in horror house fire at Central Queensland home

Duncan Evans
news.com.au·
Quick Read

Three people have been found dead after a fierce blaze ripped through a two-storey home in Queensland. Photo / Supplied / NewsWire

Three people have been found dead after a fierce blaze ripped through a two-storey home in Queensland. Photo / Supplied / NewsWire

Three people have been found dead after a horror fire ripped through a home in a Central Queensland town.

The blaze tore through the two-storey home on Whiting St at Toolooa just before 6am today.

Police confirmed three people had been found dead.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Superintendent Luke Peachey

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save