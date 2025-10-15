“At this stage, we have not established the identity of those three persons, but we hope to do that as soon as we can.”

He said it was as yet unknown what might have caused the fire, or whether it was suspicious.

A Queensland Fire Department spokesman told NewsWire six fire crews were called in to battle the blaze, and the home was “well-involved in flame” when firefighters reached the scene.

“(There was) structural collapse as well,” he said.

“The fire was quite significant. Crews couldn’t get in to do their primary search until it was under control.”

More to come.

Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.