Visitors to the amusement park crouch down after hearing shots fired at the park. Photo / via Twitter

Three people were injured in a shooting at an amusement park north of Chicago.

Three people were hurt in a parking lot outside Six Flags Great America in Gurnee when shots were fired from a vehicle, according to a spokesperson for the park, which is located about 72km north of Chicago.

The vehicle immediately drove away. No other details were provided.

My brother is working security while there’s an active shooter at Six Flags Great America. 😭😭😭 He called my mom to tell her he loves her and he’s helping people out of the park while there’s an active shooter. Please pray for my brother’s safety and for my family. 😭😭😭 — Angel (@TheAngelLyn) August 15, 2022

Two of the people injured were taken to a hospital for evaluation and one refused treatment, according to the spokesperson.

WGN News spoke with Laurie Walker and her daughter, Grace, who were inside the park when the shooting incident occurred.

Walker said they were waiting in line for an attraction in the southwest area of the park around 7.50pm when she noticed people running in a panic.

Holy shit. This is the six flags in Gurnee Illinois. My friend just sent me another video of inside the park and people were climbing through barbed wire to escape pic.twitter.com/IrwL0diuju — crippling icicle (@TurtlesInARace) August 15, 2022

"There is an active shooter, get down, get down," Walker recalled someone shouting. "We didn't know what was going on, so we got down."

Walker and her daughter climbed over two fences to get "out of plain view sight," where she could call her husband. After hiding out for a short while, Walker says she was able to leave the park.

breaking: Mass shooting - Heavy police presence at Six Flags in Gurnee IL after reports of active shooter at the theme park. Multiple victims reported.pic.twitter.com/Px73rpJzZk — Christopher Wiggins (@CWNewser) August 15, 2022

Gurnee is in Lake County, about 32km north of Highland Park, where seven people died in a mass shooting during a July Fourth parade