Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Three arrested in alleged plot to attack Belgian PM with drone explosives

Adrien De Calan
AFP·
3 mins to read

Belgian authorities arrested three suspects in a jihadist-inspired drone plot targeting Prime Minister Bart De Wever. Photo / Getty Images

Belgian authorities arrested three suspects in a jihadist-inspired drone plot targeting Prime Minister Bart De Wever. Photo / Getty Images

Belgian authorities today arrested three young adults suspected of a jihadist-inspired plot to attack Prime Minister Bart De Wever and other politicians using drone-mounted explosives.

The arrests were made in the northern city of Antwerp as part of an investigation into “attempted terrorist murder and participation in the activities

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save