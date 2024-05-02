Voyager 2023 media awards
They used to award Olympic medals for art?

13 minutes to read
New York Times
By John Branch

The founder of the modern Games thought they should honour both body and mind. But the tradition died years ago, and the winning artworks are largely forgotten.

During all of the years that the Olympics

