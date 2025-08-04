Advertisement
The tactic is to block tech giants and provide a controlled and monitored alternative

By Paul Sonne
New York Times
8 mins to read

President Vladimir Putin of Russia has signed laws restricting workarounds that Russians use for access to foreign apps and banned content. Photo / Nanna Heitmann, The New York Times

Russia is escalating its efforts to curtail online freedom, taking new steps towards a draconian state-controlled internet.

Authorities are cracking down on workarounds that Russians have been using for access to foreign apps and banned content, including through new laws signed by President Vladimir Putin last week.

Moscow has

