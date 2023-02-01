Voyager 2022 media awards
The queen of Everest trains while working at the supermarket

8 minutes to read
New York Times
By: Bhadra Sharma and Adam Skolnick

When Lhakpa Sherpa trudged into Everest base camp alongside her 15-year-old daughter, Shiny Dijmarescu, last April, it felt like a homecoming.

She was back in Nepal after four long years, hoping to take in the

