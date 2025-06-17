Pope Leo XIV is a ninth cousin to pop icon Madonna, genealogy reveals. Photo / Getty Images

Pope Leo XIV is related to the pop singer Madonna, according to research that reveals the first United States Pontiff has family ties to a string of famous names.

The Pope and the Like a Prayer star share a common ancestor who was born about six generations ago, making the pair ninth cousins.

Madonna has a history of clashes with Catholics over her use of religious imagery in her music videos and shows.

A New York Times investigation into the Pope’s family tree has discovered that Madonna is not the only celebrity who can claim to be related to him.

Pop star Justin Bieber shares the same common ancestor from the 1590s, a Canadian called Louis Boucher de Grandpré, with Madonna and the Pontiff.