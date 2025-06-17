That ancestor also makes the Pope a distant relative of Hilary Clinton, actress and director Angelina Jolie, former Canadian prime ministers Justin and Pierre Trudeau and On the Road novelist Jack Kerouac.
New York Times magazine worked with genealogists at American Ancestors and the Cuban Genealogy Club of Miami to scrutinise the Pope’s ancestry over the past 500 years.
“Noblemen, enslaved people, freedom fighters and slaveholders are all part of the family tree of the first [US] pope,” the magazine said on social media.
“Initial findings about the Pope’s ancestry revealed that he had African American ancestors. This was earth-shattering news, but we knew it was only the beginning.”
The head of the Catholic Church had 17 African-American ancestors, according to the research, which revealed complex family connections to American slavery.
Eight of the Pope’s identified ancestors were slaveholders, with most of them being black.
His maternal fourth-great grandmother Marie Jeanne was enslaved by François Lemelle. She bore him at least six children. He freed Marie Jeanee and two daughters in 1772. When he died in 1789, he left her a fifth of his estates, including 15 slaves.