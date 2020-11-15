The old and new world of fake music and scandal

Elvis tribute artist, Dean Z at a New Zealand performance Photo / Joanna MacKenzie

By RNZ

Artificial intelligence is now being used to create 'deepfake' songs by dead artists such as Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra and Tupac Shakur, using data scraped from the internet.

Music reviewer Graham Reid joined RNZ's Sunday Morning to discuss the world of fake singers.

Thirty years ago today one of the great scandals in pop was revealed - on November 15 1990 the manager of Milli Vanilli admitted that the band's two front men weren't singing the songs.

Read more

• Fake violinist opens up about the massive lie that broke her

• Kanye West shocks fans with latest stunt; 'I'm done being an entertainer'

• Sacha Baron Cohen poses as a country singer in 'genius' new stunt

It was a tremendous scandal at the time, there were lawsuits and the band had sold millions of recordings off the back of four No 1 hits. They had to give back the Grammy they'd won, they were shunned, and one of the members, Rob Pilatus, spiralled into substance abuse and eventually died of an overdose.

"It was the seduction of fame. To hear their story about it they were sort of hooked into it, they wanted to be famous," Reid said.

"But of course, as time went on they just had to keep going out and lip-syncing, and in their heart of hearts they must have known that at some time they were going to get found out, and the second it comes out ... it was terrible.

"I do wonder, however, if today people would be a little more forgiving because we have seen so much lip-synching - many, many well-known artists will actually lip-sync on stage. But certainly not this idea that you did not sing this stuff, you're not the performer on this album and that's what we were sold."

Reid said there have been many of these "fake people", including debatable resurrected versions of well-known bands such as Fleetwood Mac and Deep Purple.

"Often someone, a manager has the rights to the name, or thinks they have and they just do that," Reid said.

The Drifters, in 1964. The band formed in 1953. Photo / Supplied.

"The Drifters are the great example; who are The Drifters, there have been at least 40 different members, so when you go and see The Drifters who are you getting?"

English classical pianist Joyce Hatto's recordings were discovered after her death to have been doctored by her husband.

"He'd take other recordings, and I guess vari-speeded them or did something to them ... and that sort of digital manipulation it's so easy to do.

"So you can create a body of work for yourself even though you might not have played a single solitary mix, or were pretty hopeless at it and it was all cleaned up," he says.

Reid said an interesting comparison is the wine scandals where winemakers have been caught out adding sweeteners like sugar to their wine.

"Well, were there no sommeliers out there who spotted that? It's the same with this classical music thing; these people in the classical world, did they not recognise straight away that this [performance] was not what she was doing?"

In another case, American country singer Leon Russell created an 'alter'ego, Hank Wilson, and released an album under his name.

"Leon Russell had a very distinctive singing style, and among the country music world people clicked straight away that is Leon Russell. But that didn't stop Rolling Stone magazine in 1973 saying Hank Wilson was the most promising new artist on the block. These things are out there all the time."

Frank Sinatra. Photo / Reprise Records

So is autotune cheating?

"Autotune is pretty overused - it just cleans everything up for a lot of people. It's all over a lot of hip hop these days.

"I find it's a trick you can use, but it's just used far too often, you wouldn't know - can you actually sing? Where is your voice in all this kind of mix?'

A company called OpenAI has been creating deep fakes of Katy Perry, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, Frank Sinatra and Snoop Dogg.

It uses its software to algorithmically create original songs, sung by a fake digital mimic for the singers' voices.

"I just don't know why people would bother," Reid said. "We've got Michael Bublé, he can do a pretty serviceable Frank Sinatra. I think it's in the nature of science, we can do it ... so we do it, but it does seem pretty unnecessary.

"They'll go until they perfect it, and then Jay-Z rapping Shakespeare and Billy Joel tunes is just around the corner."

"You're always going to get found out, eventually."

- RNZ