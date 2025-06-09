Advertisement
The Nasa science missions that would be axed in Trump’s budget plan

By Joel Achenbach & Christian Davenport
Washington Post·
8 mins to read

The Laser Interferometer Space Antenna, a joint project with the European Space Agency, is designed to test technologies that could one day detect gravitational waves. Photo / Nasa

President Donald Trump’s fiscal 2026 budget request, if approved by Congress, would kill many of Nasa’s plans for robotic exploration of the solar system.

Gone, too, would be multiple space-based missions to study Earth, the sun, and the rest of the universe.

Among the planets that would get less

