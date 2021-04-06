Website of the Year

World

'The most unsafe workplace'? Parliament, Australian women say

9 minutes to read
Australian members of Parliament protesting lawmakers' treatment of women last month. Photo / Getty Images

New York Times
By: Damien Cave

More and more women are describing Parliament House as a sexist backwater. A staff member's accusation of rape — in a minister's office, no less — was the catalyst.

When Julia Banks arrived in Parliament

