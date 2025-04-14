Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

The more protein, the better?

By Alice Callahan
New York Times·
9 mins to read

Social media influencers claim most people are woefully protein deficient, but is this the truth? Photo / Morgane Fadanelli, The New York Times

Social media influencers claim most people are woefully protein deficient, but is this the truth? Photo / Morgane Fadanelli, The New York Times

It’s a common refrain on social media. We fact-checked this and five other big protein claims circulating online.

We’re in a protein craze, and it’s hard to ignore.

Walk into any grocery store and you’ll find rows of protein-fortified energy bars, breakfast cereals, baked goods, snacks, even sports

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World