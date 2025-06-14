Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

The Latin American country that told Elon Musk ‘no’

By Ana Ionova and María Silvia Trigo
New York Times·
7 mins to read

A Starlink terminal provides satellite internet service to the Amazonian Yawanawa indigenous community in Brazil. Photo / Getty Images

A Starlink terminal provides satellite internet service to the Amazonian Yawanawa indigenous community in Brazil. Photo / Getty Images

Elon Musk’s Starlink has brought the internet to some of South America’s most remote places. But Bolivia is shunning it, even as many there are desperate for better service.

Web pages load at a crawling pace. Video streams glitch and freeze. Outside Bolivia’s biggest cities, the nearest internet signal is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World