The ‘forbidden planet’ that escaped a fiery doom

New York Times
By Becky Ferreira

All across the Milky Way, dying stars are gobbling up their planets. Even Earth is likely to perish this way about 5 billion years from now, when the sun expands and devours its innermost worlds.

