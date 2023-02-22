Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
World

The fight over fox hunting: A cold war on England’s muddy fields

7 minutes to read
New York Times
By Euan Ward

The SUV trundled along the winding English country road at dawn, its five masked occupants decked head to toe in black as the hills of the Warwickshire countryside rolled past.

Squinting through the rain-flecked windows,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.