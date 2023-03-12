Voyager 2022 media awards
The false promise of ChatGPT

New York Times
By: Dr Chomsky and Dr Roberts and Dr Watumull
OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Bard and Microsoft’s Sydney have been hailed as the first glimmers on the horizon of artificial general intelligence. How far is that dawn really from breaking? Photo / 123RF

Jorge Luis Borges once wrote that to live in a time of great peril and promise is to experience both tragedy and comedy, with “the imminence of a revelation” in understanding ourselves and the world.

