‘The elites can’t touch me’: How Zanzibar became a Covid sceptics’ paradise

15 minutes to read
The Times
By Julia Llewellyn Smith

Richard Ashby was one of hundreds of people who moved to Zanzibar during the Covid pandemic to avoid the lockdowns. So is it a libertarian utopia or just a business opportunity?

It’s Sunday lunchtime in

