Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

‘The devil is not going to win,’ UK train attacker told passengers

Rozina Sabur , Charles Hymas, Emily Smith, Oscar Jaeger
Daily Telegraph UK·
4 mins to read

The scene at Huntingdon train station in Cambridgeshire, after a number of people were stabbed on a train. Photo / Getty Images

The scene at Huntingdon train station in Cambridgeshire, after a number of people were stabbed on a train. Photo / Getty Images

In the UK, a knife-wielding attacker told passengers the “devil is not going to win” as he launched a rampage on a high-speed train to London.

A British-born suspect has been questioned by police over the 14-minute stabbing spree, which left 11 people with injuries requiring hospital treatment.

A “brave”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save