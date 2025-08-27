Advertisement
The deadly risks of reporting in Gaza

By Aaron Boxerman
New York Times·
7 mins to read

The camera belonging to the Palestinian photojournalist Mariam Dagga. Five of those killed in Monday’s attack were journalists who had worked as contractors for The Associated Press, Reuters, Al Jazeera and Middle East Eye. Photo / AFP

Journalists endure the same harrowing reality as other Gazans: hunger and the constant threat of death. Those challenges risk further stifling what the world hears about the war.

The Israeli strikes that killed five journalists in a Gaza Strip hospital Monday were the latest episode in what has been an

