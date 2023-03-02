Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
World

The billionaire’s daughter who knows what you’re thinking

14 minutes to read
New York Times
By Brooks Barnes

Elizabeth Koch, the daughter of the right-wing political force Charles Koch, is working to bridge societal divides. Sure, roll your eyes. But also, why not her?

Even as a young girl, Elizabeth R. Koch was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.