Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Texas shooting: Aimless gunfire rattles residents, but it’s hard to stop

New York Times
By J. David Goodman
8 mins to read
A law enforcement officer at the house where five people, including a young child, were killed in a shooting. Photo / AP

A law enforcement officer at the house where five people, including a young child, were killed in a shooting. Photo / AP

The shooting deaths of five people in a rural area northeast of Houston has raised questions about how to handle reports of gunfire in the state, where gun ownership has become less regulated.

The sound

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World