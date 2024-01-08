Debris in the street after an explosion near the Sandman Hotel in downtown Fort Worth, Texas. Photo / Twitter

Aerial footage in Fort Worth, Texas, showed debris from a hotel scattered across downtown streets on Monday as authorities said they were responding to a “major incident” and urged people to avoid the area.

Fort Worth city councillor Carlos Flores posted on Facebook there had been a gas leak and an explosion. Video showed what appeared to be large sections of a building in the middle of the street.

The city’s emergency medical service sent nine ambulances to the scene and found “multiple” people injured, although a spokesperson could not immediately say how many. Desiree Partain, of MedStar, said no fatalities had been reported so far, but stressed they were still assessing the situation.

Partain said she could not characterise the types of injuries that medical staff were finding, and she did not know their cause.