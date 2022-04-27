Video shows the car slowly ramming into the aircraft and pushing it across the tarmac. Video / Newsflare

Video shows the car slowly ramming into the aircraft and pushing it across the tarmac. Video / Newsflare

A Tesla car on autopilot crashed into a US$3.5 million ($5.3m) private jet after its owner reportedly tried to call for it using the vehicle's "Smart Summon" feature.

The collision happened at an event hosted by aircraft manufacturer Cirrus in Spokane, Washington. Video shows the car slowly ramming into the aircraft and pushing it across the tarmac.

The Tesla website said Smart Summon is "designed to allow you to move Model Y to your location (using your phone's GPS as a target destination) or to a location of your choice, manoeuvring around and stopping for objects as necessary. Smart Summon manoeuvres Model Y out of parking spaces and around corners. This is useful for moving Model Y out of a tight parking spot, through puddles, or helping you retrieve your car while carrying packages."

However, the company added there were multiple caveats to the feature. It said on its website: "Smart Summon is a Beta feature. You must continually monitor the vehicle and its surroundings and stay prepared to take immediate action at any time. It is the driver's responsibility to use Smart Summon safely, responsibly, and as intended.

"Smart Summon may not stop for all objects (especially very low objects such as some curbs, or very high objects such as a shelf) and may not react to all traffic. Smart Summon does not recognise the direction of traffic, does not navigate around empty parking spaces, and may not anticipate crossing traffic."

Smart Summon was first implemented by Tesla in 2019. The feature, however, was met with disapproval after Tesla owners complained of property damage and multiple near-accidents from the driverless cars.