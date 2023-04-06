A bystander attempts to grab the man but he slips from the platform. Photo / Metro

A bystander attempts to grab the man but he slips from the platform. Photo / Metro

Frightening footage has emerged of a man’s narrow escape after he fell from a station platform into the path of an oncoming train.

The incident occurred on February 8 in Melbourne’s northwest, where station CCTV footage shows the man’s gut-wrenching tumble on to the tracks.

A quick-thinking bystander at St Albans station quickly moved to grab the man but missed.

Luckily, the man was able to scramble to his feet and dash across the path of the oncoming train to the other side of the tracks.

From there he was able to lift himself on to the platform.

“A train was approaching the platform and was able to engage the emergency brake, narrowly missing the passenger,” a Metro spokesperson said.

“Metro staff and protective service officers attended to the passenger, who was not injured.”

The incident has served as a reminder for commuters to stay behind the yellow line on platforms at all times.

The train driver engaged the train's emergency brake as the man scrambled to get to his feet. Photo / Metro

Having reached the other side of the track, the man was able to pull himself onto the platform. Photo / Metro

To help ensure passenger safety, Metro has recently installed more than 100 new CCTV cameras across its network, bringing the total number at stations and on trains to 12,500.

Under Melbourne’s Metro Tunnel Project, 300 toughened glass sliding doors will be installed across Melbourne’s five new underground stations, providing a barrier between the track and platforms.

Such doors will follow similar models to those used in London, Singapore and Paris and will be the first to be installed across Victoria’s rail network.

The network will continue to have more CCTV cameras installed across its stations in a bid to address incidents such as graffiti, trespassing and other criminal behaviour.



